A MAJOR road improvement scheme in Lichfield has been completed.

The £1.15million project, which began in June, saw highways crews reconstruct the Birmingham Road between the St John Street and Green Hill junctions.

In addition to resurfacing the carriageway, ironwork, drainage and kerbs were also repaired and road markings were refreshed.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“I am so pleased to see another major road scheme completed and want to thank everyone for their patience throughout the works. “Birmingham road is very well used so, with the new surface, I’m sure road users in Lichfield will notice a real difference in their journeys. “We understand that good roads are important to keep the county connected, which is why we are investing an extra £50million in highways over the next three years.” Cllr Mark Deaville