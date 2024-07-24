The Lichfield u3a Orchestra
RESIDENTS at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed an afternoon of live music.

The Spires welcomed Lichfield u3a Orchestra who performed classical songs in the home’s garden.

Activity coordinator Emily Randall said:

“Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon listening to the fantastic performance put on by Lichfield u3a Orchestra.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Spires Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was definitely one of our favourites.”

