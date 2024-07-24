A CHARITY music event in Burntwood is getting ready to take people back in time.

St Matthews Sports and Social Club will host Back to the 60s on 5th October.

It will feature a live performance from Serendipity and will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK.

The band are made up of musicians from local groups including The Dominators and The Cossacks.

A spokesperson said:

“The Cossacks appeared on the same bill as The Beatles when they played at Old Hill Plaza Ballroom near Birmingham on 29th June 1963. “There would normally be three or 4fourlocal groups performing before the headliner act on The Plaza’s revolving stage – and on this occasion The Cossacks were on directly

before The Beatles. “In fact, The Beatles actually played along with the last song from The Cossacks’ set before the stage turned and they were on.”

Tickets for the show are £8 and can be booked from the venue or by calling 01543 683466.