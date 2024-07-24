CHASETOWN secured a 2-0 win in their latest friendly outing.

The Scholars welcomed near neighbours Walsall Wood for the fixture and came away with a positive result.

Former Lichfield City man Lewi Burnside opening the scoring in the first half after slotting the ball under the keeper.

The lead was doubled in the second period when a low drive from Keiren Fenton found the net.

Chasetown’s pre-season continues this weekend when they face a double-header with a trip to Lichfield City and a visit from Sutton Coldfield Town.