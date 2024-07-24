COMEDIAN Milton Jones is bringing his new tour to Lichfield.

Renowned for his one-liners on shows such as Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, the funnyman’s Ha!Milton show will be at the Garrick on 12th March 2025.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday (26th July).

A spokesperson said:

“This is not a musical – Milton Jones is tone deaf and has no sense of rhythm, but at least he doesn’t make a song and dance about it. “He has more important things to discuss. Like giraffes. And there’s a bit about tomatoes. “It’s a whole new show of daftness.”

Tickets are £36.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.