AN elephant sculpture damaged in Lichfield just hours after being installed as part of a public art trail has returned after undergoing repairs.

Vince was part of the St Giles Hospice March of the Elephants project after taking up his spot on Bore Street.

But the sculpture, sponsored by Davisons Law, was found severely damaged on 1st July.

It had been feared it was beyond repair, but he has now been restored and reinstated after work by St Giles Hospice, Wild in Art and artist Jenny Marshall.

Georgia Haynes, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re overjoyed to welcome Vince back to the trail – his absence was felt deeply by the community, and his return is a testament to the resilience and spirit of this project. “We’re immensely grateful to Jenny Marshall for her expert artistry in being able to make Vince look dazzling again, and to everyone else who has helped us with his return, including Tippers who have helped as the ele-ambulance, and everyone else who has offered their support, it really means a lot to us.”

Helen Bartlam, director at Davisons Law, said:

“We were devastated when we heard about the damage to Vince. As sponsors, we felt a personal connection to him. “Seeing him back on his plinth outside our Lichfield office is wonderful. “We’re proud to be part of this community initiative and hope Vince’s return will encourage even more people to engage with the trail.”

Vince has now returned to become oine of more than 70 sculptures across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

Artist Jenny said:

“It was heartbreaking to see Vince damaged, but I was determined to make him beautiful again. “The support from St Giles, Wild in Art, and the community has been incredible. “I hope Vince’s return will bring joy to all who see him on the trail.”

Vince was of two sculptures damaged in the early stages of March of the Elephants, with a second in Tamworth also having to be removed.

Georgia added:

“We’re asking everyone to enjoy the trail responsibly. “These sculptures represent not just art, but hope and support for those in need of end of life care. “Please help us keep Vince and all our elephants safe from any future damage.”

TFor more information about the art trail visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.