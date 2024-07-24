WHITTINGTON has welcomed a judging panel from the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

Parish clerk David Walton and Mike Kingham from the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG) gave a presentation on efforts to enhance biodiversity.

The judges then visited local sites including Whittington Wood, the Bridge Garden off Dyott Avenue, the flower garden at Swan Meadow and the Darnford Moors Ecology Park created by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

Whittington will now wait to see if it has managed to secure a fifth straight gold award.

To help keep up the momentum, WFEG is calling on villagers to join them in planning a greener future for the area. A meeting will be held at The Bell on Main Street between 7.30pm and 9pm on 31st July.