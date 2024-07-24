LICHFIELD City will begin their 2024-25 league campaign with an away day.

The Midland Football League Premier Division season begins on 10th August when Ivor Green’s men travel to Northwich.

They then play their first home game against Uttoxeter Town on 14th August.

City’s first month will also feature trips to to Stone Old Alleynians, Atherstone Town and Stourport Swifts on 24th, 26th and 31st August respectively.

Other key dates include a home tie with Atherstone on Boxing Day and an end of season clash with Romulus at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium on 12th April.

The league campaign will begin following City’s trip to Gresley Rovers in the FA Cup on 3rd August.

The full fixture list can be viewed online.