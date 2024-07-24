COUNCILLORS will discuss plans to reinforce controls on dogs across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Members of the regulatory and licensing committee will debate the renewal of Public Spaces Protection Orders.

The measures allow the council to place restrictions on where dogs can go and steps their owners must take when out with their animals.

A report from Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said the order would ensure the removal of dog mess and force owners to have “an appropriate receptacle” to clean up after their pet.

“Dog fouling continues to be a problem throughout the UK and our district is no exception, in spite of significant reductions in the last few years. “It is therefore considered appropriate to continue with an order which requires those in charge of dogs to pick up their dog’s faeces and carry a bag to do so. “A new proposal is being introduced to require a dog walker to put their dog on a lead when directed to do so by an authorised officer. This is primarily a matter of officer safety, and the need to ensure a dog is under control when speaking to the person in charge of it about dog fouling, microchipping, or other matters.”

Other measures in the proposed order include steps to prevent dogs entering children’s play areas including public sites at Darnford Park, Saddlers Wood, Stowe Pool, Stychbrook Park, Darwin Park, Chase Terrace Park, Burntwood Park, Hawksyard, Edingale, Hopwas, Harlaston and Beacon Park.

“This is to prevent children, who may be fearful of dogs, from being approached by them and to limit the potential for harm. “It also removes the possibility of any dog fouling in an area specifically designed for children to play. Dog faeces can contain parasites that can survive on the ground, and infect children if ingested or injected through the eye or skin, that can cause blindness.” Proposals which could have seen dogs required to be on leads in set areas have not been included in the proposed order though.

Cllr Farrell’s report added:

“Since the last order was created, only very limited evidence of problems associated with dogs off leads has emerged, such as dogs approaching other dogs in an aggressive manner. “The lack of evidence of a problem is balanced against the thousands of daily dog walks that takes place and the benefits to animal welfare through proper exercise. “Such controls are therefore not considered reasonable.”

The report will be debated at the regulatory and licensing committee meeting tomorrow (25ht July).