BOSSES of a local retailer say they are “proud” to have participated in the Lichfield Pride event.

Central Co-op staff joined others to support the parade and events across the city over the weekend.

It comes as the company also launches a partnership with Oxfam to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQIA+ communities across the world.

The agreement will see stores selling Oxfam Pride products such as keyrings and travel cups, with a portion of the sales being donated to the charity.

Andy Peake, chief commercial officer at Central Co-op, said:

“By supporting our initiatives and participating in events like Lichfield Pride, we can make a significant impact and ensure that everyone feels safe, valued and free to be themselves.” Andy Peake