DEVOLUTION for Staffordshire could come faster than first thought after the county council confirmed an opportunity to submit proposals for some powers had been made available.

But officials have ruled out the prospect of having a directly elected mayor for the region.

It follows a recent letter by the new Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner inviting upper tier local authorities to submit proposals for devolved powers.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’ve recently welcomed Stoke-on-Trent City Council on the Staffordshire Leaders Board and we are looking at a series of things that we can do together that will make life in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent better. For example, local transport planning – how do we get around the county? “It’s the sort of question that needs better answers than we currently have and these are the sort of things we are looking at. “We’re looking at whether some powers can be devolved down to our area – I think that’s a good thing because we know best what’s most important for the people we represent, be it transport, skills or health. “So I’m really glad that we’re going to be given that opportunity.”

In recent years the government has been offering local areas in England deals which would give devolved powers and funding.

Different tiers are available, but level three agreements – which provide the most devolved funding – require the establishment of directly-elected mayors.

How the prospect of such a position being created was ruled out by the county council leader.

Cllr White said:

“What I want to be clear about though is there is no appetite amongst any of the leaders of the local authorities in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent for a mayor. “An additional layer of local government is something we don’t perceive at this moment necessary. “Why? Because we already have the Leaders Board and we have a way of co-operating together which I think is extremely efficient.”