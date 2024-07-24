TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a local man who was a former chief of the Staffordshire FA.

Brian Adshead had previously been chief executive of the county’s football body, as well as a vice president of The Football Association.

In a post online, Chasetown Football Club said:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Adshead, a well-respected figure in our local football community. “Our deepest sympathy is with Pauline and the rest of his family at this time. May they find comfort in knowing how fondly Brian was thought of by so many.”

The club’s chairman Steve Jones added that non-league football had lost “a wonderful man”.

Walsall Wood, who played a friendly against Chasetown last night, added:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Adshead, the former chief executive of the Staffordshire FA. “Our thoughts are with Brian’s friends and family at this time.”