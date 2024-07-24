TWO people are in custody after stolen vehicles were stopped in Shenstone.

A car stolen from Rushall on Monday (22nd July) was located yesterday, while a van taken from River Drive car park in Tamworth was also recovered.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Both vehicles were located on Raikes Lane and were brought to a stop by the police stinger following a short pursuit. “A 16-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. “They both remain in custody while our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 699 of 23rd July.