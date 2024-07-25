TWO specialist fostering services that support pet owners fleeing domestic abuse have issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers to come forward.

Freedom, managed by the Dogs Trust and Cats Protection’s Lifeline service, say more temporary homes are needed for animals.

Since teaming up in 2004 in response to concerns around domestic abuse victims being unable to take pets into refuges, more than 4,500 animals have been fostered allowing owners to seek safety while also knowing their pets will be too.

But over the last 12 months the two charities say they have seen an increase in demand and are now looking for more volunteers to open their doors to cats and dogs until they are able to be reunited with their owners.

Laura Saunders, from the Dogs Trust, said:

“We’ve seen first-hand the ways that perpetrators use dogs to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten as a tool to maintain power and control over their victim. “This is incredibly frightening for survivors and is often aimed to leave people isolated. “By offering this service, we are able to support survivors to access safe accommodation with the reassurance that their dog will be taken care of until they can be reunited. “However, we are busier than ever and now need more volunteers to open up their hearts and homes and provide temporary foster care so that more people can flee domestic abuse, knowing their much-loved pets will be looked after until they are safely settled.”

Both charities say confidentiality measures are in place meaning no details are shared of either the owner or foster carer.

All costs are covered for people to care for the animals as part of any fostering arrangement.

Amy Hyde, Lifeline service manager at Cats Protection, said:

“Over the past 20 years, we have been proud to support so many survivors and their beloved pets, who mean absolutely everything to them. “Sadly though, demand for our services is only increasing and now more than ever we need more volunteers to step forward and join our fostering teams. “Fostering comes with so many benefits. There’s absolutely no cost and it’s perfect for anyone who would like to enjoy the company of a pet without the long-term commitment. “While it may be emotional to say goodbye when the survivor is safe and ready to take their pet back, it’s incredibly rewarding for fosterers who know they have supported a pet and their family to get to safety at a time when they so desperately needed support.”

For more details visit the Cats Protection Lifeline website or the Freedom page on the Dogs Trust website.