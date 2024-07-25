CHASETOWN have bolstered their ranks ahead of the new season with the signing of Sam Griffiths.

The former Wolves and Brentford man spent last season at Hednesford Town where he was captain of the Pitmen.

But he has now made the switch to The Scholars Ground.

Manager Mark Swann said he was delighted to secure the signing of Griffiths, who has also previously turned out for the likes of Stafford Rangers and Halesowen Town.

The Chasetown boss told the club website:

“Griff has been with us for almost all of pre-season and we are chuffed to have him on board. “His pedigree speaks for itself, so when we knew he was available this summer it was a no-brainer to try and bring him in.”

Meanwhile The Scholars have been handed their fixture list for the 2024-25 season.

Their campaign begins with a trip to Clitheroe on 10th August, with their first home fixture coming on 13th August when they welcome Congleton Town.

The Bank Holiday on 26th August sees Griffiths and his new team-mates face a derby against his former side, Hednesford. The reverse derby fixture will take place on New Year’s Day. Other key fixture dates include a trip to Hanley Town on Boxing Day – who will be the opponents at The Scholars Ground for the final home fixture on 21st April.

The last game of the season will be a trip to Avro on 26th April. The full fixture list can be seen on the Chasetown FC website.