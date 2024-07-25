A FREE performance of a musical for all of the family is taking place in Lichfield.

Saltmine Theatre Company will present Rhyming Bible on Lichfield Cathedral’s temporary beach at 11am on 3rd August.

The production uses movement, music and comedy to bring biblical stories and characters to life.

Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield said:

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody to enjoy this fun and engaging story. “Everyone is welcome – bring a friend, dip your toes in the sand and enjoy the sun.”

The Beach at Lichfield Cathedral will open daily until 1st September. For more details visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/summer.