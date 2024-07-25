A LICHFIELD retailer has confirmed Samaritans as its new charity partner.

Central Co-op will begin raising funds and awareness from October after the organisation was selected in a vote by members.

The move will support the work of the charity which spent more than 900,000 hours responding to calls from people in need last year alone.

Hannah Gallimore, social change manager at Central Co-op, said:

“We are incredibly excited to announce Samaritans as our new charity partner. “Our members made it clear that mental health support is a priority – and we listened. “We recognise the critical importance of Samaritans’ life-saving support, particularly in today’s challenging times. “With branches right across the UK, we’re keen on supporting Samaritans on both a national and local level within the communities we serve. We can’t wait to get started.”

Sonya Trivedy, from Samaritans, said:

“We are thrilled to be chosen by Central Co-op members as their charity partner. “It is thanks to partnerships like these that Samaritans can continue to be there for anyone struggling to cope, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”