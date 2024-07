TRANSPORT in miniature will be in focus at an event in Lichfield.

Trent Valley Model Railway Society will host their annual exhibition on 21st September.

The event will take place at Lichfield Life Church between 10am and 4.30pm.

There will be displays on offer as well as trade standards and refreshments.

Admission is £6 adults and £2 children. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £14.

For more details visit tvmrs.org.uk.