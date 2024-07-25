CIVIC leaders could soon have to use a new points system to decide whether they can attend functions on behalf of Lichfield District Council.

The local authority’s cabinet will discuss a report recommending a change to the current matrix.

Under the new proposals, events would be allocated between one and five points – with only those invites reaching the top score would be accepted.

But anything scoring four points could be attended at the discretion of the chair and civic officer.

A report from Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, said:

“In September 2023, the committee reviewed the civic matrix function and agreed that the matrix was not working effectively in its current form. “Members suggested a points system instead and established a task and finish group to examine further how this may work.”

The task group has also recommended that the chair and vice-chair continue to receive funding for clothing, with a proposed maximum being put forward of £200.

The changes to the current civic events matrix will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 30th July.