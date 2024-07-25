CIVIC leaders could soon have to use a new points system to decide whether they can attend functions on behalf of Lichfield District Council.
The local authority’s cabinet will discuss a report recommending a change to the current matrix.
Under the new proposals, events would be allocated between one and five points – with only those invites reaching the top score would be accepted.
But anything scoring four points could be attended at the discretion of the chair and civic officer.
A report from Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, said:
“In September 2023, the committee reviewed the civic matrix function and agreed that the matrix was not working effectively in its current form.
“Members suggested a points system instead and established a task and finish group to examine further how this may work.”
The task group has also recommended that the chair and vice-chair continue to receive funding for clothing, with a proposed maximum being put forward of £200.
The changes to the current civic events matrix will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 30th July.
Or this piece of furniture could have a weekly 10 minute discussion on Teams with their secretary deciding what they can and can’t do using personal discretion and decision making.
Meetings, papers, points systems, task groups, matrix. Public sector clowns! If they could see themselves, yet they boast about this in a press release. This is what our tax is spent on? If they are stupid enough to not attend Remembrance Sunday and the like they pay the electoral consequences.