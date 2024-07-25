COUNCILLORS have praised staff who helped to ensure the General Election ran smoothly across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee chair Cllr Steve Norman had asked for an early briefing on the recent vote after concerns had been raised from some residents who had experienced delays in receiving postal votes.

But the Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward said members had been impressed with the overall running of the election.

“Electors had contacted councillors worried they were not going to get their postal votes in time to return them before they went on holiday, but I am aware that this was a national problem and Returning Officers had to adhere to strict timetable set down by the Electoral Commission. “In fact, we were told that 11,518 postal votes were issued in two runs – 2,000 more than in the previous General Election. “Staff were taken off other duties as needed to give this priority. It was an amazing achievement in six weeks when they normally have five months to prepare for local elections. “Members of the overview and scrutiny committee were very impressed, and grateful to staff for ensuring this was done when some staff were on holiday and there were so many requests for postal votes because of people going on holiday before polling day.”