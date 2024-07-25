This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure)(England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 (CERTIFICATE C) OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Notice is hereby given of a planning application due to be submitted on Land at Grange Lane, Lichfield, WS13 8HX for: “Demolition of existing buildings, construction of new gospel hall with provision of associated car parking and hardstanding, access, landscaping, boundary treatments and associated works” .

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the relevant Council within 21days of the date of this notice.

Representations should be submitted to Lichfield District Council, Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS13 6YU.