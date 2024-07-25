VISITORS to events in Beacon Park will be barred from parking on local roads as part of a new trial.

The move comes as Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association (BSARA) said the issue of inconsiderate drivers leaving their vehicles on nearby streets was becoming an increasing concern for residents.

As a result, trial closures to visitors will be in place on roads off Beaconfields in the coming weeks and months.

A BSARA spokesperson said:

“Since we were formed nearly 25 years ago a considerable number of individual concerns have been raised about the inconsiderate and sometimes illegal parking by visitors attending events held in Beacon Park. “BSARA does support events being held in the city of Lichfield and Beacon Park and welcomes visitors, but requests for them to use public car parks have been continually ignored causing disruption to the daily lives of residents. “We have been working with Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council to try and resolve these issues. As a result, it has been decided to trial road closures when events are held in Beacon Park.”

Events earmarked for the trial include the Tribute Festival on 27th and 28th July, Crooked House on 25th August and Proms in the Park on 7th September.

The roads covered by the new measures include Beaconfields, Lillington Close, Swinfen Broun Road, Erasmus Way, Sackham Road and Jordan Close.

The spokesperson added:

“On trial days when there are events in the park, a barrier manned by professional security staff will be deployed at the entrance to Beaconfields at its junction with Beacon Street. “They will only permit access for residents living in the roads leading off Beaconfields, emergency services and vehicles that need to attend one of the properties during these events such as visitors, care workers, delivery vehicles or tradespeople working for a resident. “Residents have been issued with permits to minimise any disruption to their daily lives. “When the trials are complete, BSARA will assess the benefits and drawbacks with Lichfield District Council.”

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said the local authority was developing a strategy to ensure enough parking provision was in place for events in Beacon Park.

“I am very proud of the events that Lichfield District Council is part of and we are looking at ways of striking a balance between welcoming these events, especially in and around Beacon Park, and supporting local residential areas. “As part of this we are grateful to the residents in the Beacon Street area for applying to trial a road closure for several upcoming individual summer events, so we can better understand whether this type of approach can help us strike that balance. “We are also working on a strategy to ensure more parking is provided locally for people attending, so we can support both local businesses, event organisers and residents living in the direct vicinity of event areas.”