THE owners of a litter-picking Burntwood dog say he has collected more than 5,000 discarded bottles and cans on his regular walks.

Dexter’s owners Rachel and Martin Bradley say their four-legged friend has become known in the local area for his tidying instincts.

Rachel said:

“Dexter often brings a smile to the faces of other walkers, who will usually comment on his choice of beverage or litter collecting skills! “Once he finds a bottle or can he will carry it for the entire walk, returning it to our home address for recycling. “Since we moved to Burntwood in 2012, we believe he has collected more than 5,000 littered items.”

But Dexter’s owners have confirmed he has now been diagnosed with facial cancer which means he is “unlikely to be here much longer”.

Rachel said:

“Despite having a huge cancerous lump in his mouth, our wonderful dog is still determined to carry on collecting litter for as long as he can. “We wanted to share Dexter’s story to celebrate his life and the positive impact he has had on the local environment. “We can’t really remember a time when he hasn’t collected litter. He loves carrying something on a walk and if hasn’t got a ball, then he will always find something else to use instead. “He seems to have an amazing ability to smell cans or bottles, often disappearing into the undergrowth and coming out with one in his mouth. It isn’t something we’ve taught him, I think he just genuinely enjoys it.”