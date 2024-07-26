CELEBRITIES were among the special guests as Drayton Manor Resort unveiled its new rollercoaster.

The Gold Rush ride officially opens today (26th July), but invited guests were given a sneak preview of the new attraction in the Frontier Falls area of the theme park.

Among the first riders were Chloe Delevigne along with soap stars Charley Webb and David Tag.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said:

“We’ve been so excited to share the full extent of our new Wild West-themed land since the opening of Frontier Falls this spring. The arrival of Gold Rush plays a key part in our biggest year yet, promising a unique experience unlike anything our guests have experienced before. “We can’t wait to see what our visitors think of it this summer.”