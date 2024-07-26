CONTROVERSIAL plans to build 109 houses in Fradley are once again set to be debated next week.

The proposals were previously presented to the planning committee at Lichfield District Council but it was deferred to allow for a site visit to take place.

The 4.5 hectares residential development would be accessed from Horner Avenue and Ward Close. If approved it would deliver 109 homes, with 31 being classed as affordable.

Planning officers have once again recommended that the development is approved following the site visit in May.

The houses would be split into 97 two storey two, three and four bedroom houses along with two three storey apartment blocks, each containing six one or two bedroom apartments.

However there have been significant objections to the scheme and Cllr Mike Wilcox called in the application to the committee on the grounds that the access arrangements are unacceptable and the land had been earmarked for employment.

Since the previous committee meeting Fradley Parish Council have also confirmed their “unequivocal opposition” to the scheme.

Their objection said:

“Fradley Parish Council maintains its unequivocal opposition to the Horner Avenue development. “Our council has objected repeatedly to this unwelcome and poorly conceived proposal, providing strong material reasons why the development should not go ahead. “We urge councillors on the planning committee to study these previous submissions carefully. Paramount amongst our concerns is the safety of our residents, both during construction and once the development is built.”

The development would contribute three allotments on site, as well as a £1,533,776.60 education contribution to fund both primary and secondary school places and a healthcare contribution of £70,849.

The report to councillors states:

“The proposed erection of 109 dwellings is considered to present a sustainable and appropriate form of development within this location. “While the site is allocated for employment development, the allocation does not preclude other uses subject to clear criteria. In this case the access to the site could not support a range of employment uses. Land ownership issues prevent alternative access points coming forward. “The principle of development is considered to be acceptable in that the application site lies in a sustainable location adjacent to the settlement boundary of Fradley and existing residential development. “The highway impacts of the proposal have been fully addressed and the county highways authority and National Highways no longer raise any technical objections to the scheme. The proposals include provisions for off-site highway works to support the development. “The overall design of the scheme has been amended and is considered to be acceptable, and the development would provide an acceptable level of amenity for both existing neighbouring occupiers and future residents with appropriate access to local facilities and sustainable transport modes”

The application will be discussed by the planning committee on Monday (29th July).