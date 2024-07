HAMMERWICH Cricket Club welcome Wombourne this weekend as they go in search of victory.

The hosts had looked on course for a return to winning ways last time out when they posted 302 against Pelsall, only for the weather to halt any further play.

Standing in their way tomorrow (27th July) will be a Wombourne side who find themselves third in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, five places above Hammerwich.

Play starts at 12.30pm.