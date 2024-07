THE music of Eric Clapton will be in focus at a gig in Lichfield this weekend.

The Journeymen – A Tribute to Eric Clapton will be at The Feathers tomorrow (27th July).

A spokesperson said:

“This is a new, refreshing take on the classics from the man himself. With covers ranging from the music of John Mayall’s blue breakers to the present day.”

The show starts at 9pm.