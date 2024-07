CHASETOWN will face two fixtures on their penultimate pre-season matchday this weekend.

The Scholars will split their squad for a home clash with Sutton Coldfield Town and a trip to Lichfield City.

Both fixtures kick-off at 3pm tomorrow (27th July).

Chasetown will then conclude their pre-season on 30th July with a trip to Stourbridge ahead of their first competitive fixture of the campaign when they visit OJM Black Country in the FA Cup on 3rd August.