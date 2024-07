THE sounds of the glam rock era are coming to Lichfield.

Hits by the likes of The Bay City Rollers, Sweet, T Rex, Mud, Slade, David Bowie and Suzi Quatro will be on offer at the Garrick on 12th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Girls grab your boys it’s time to go wild, wild, wild as we transport you back to the golden age of glam with all the songs you know and love.”

Tickets are £33 and can be booked online.