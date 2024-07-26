A WOMAN has become the first person to complete a run between all of the sculptures on a new charity art trail.

Tamara Savage visited each artwork in the St Giles Hospice March of the Elephants event across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield in just two days.

The 66-year-old runner said she decided to take on the challenge as part of her preparations for the Chicago Marathon in October.

“It all started several years ago with owl and bear sculpture trails in the West Midlands. “Since then, I’ve discovered numerous events organised by charities and this inspired me to travel around the country to follow as many trails as I could.”

She began her challenge in Tamworth before running to Lichfield.

“It took me just over two hours to run between the towns. I really loved Fruity Frida, Henry the Elephant – I love history – and Elovephant in Lichfield. It took me all day for this adventure.”

The following day, Tamara completed the trail by spending three hours jogging around Sutton Coldfield.

Georgia Haynes, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“It’s wonderful to hear Tamara’s story – and those of others taking part in the trail. This is exactly the kind of interaction we hoped for when planning our March of the Elephants trail. “It’s not just about raising funds, but also about bringing joy and encouraging people to explore our local areas.”

The event runs until 8th September and features 30 large sculptures and 40 mini ones. For more details visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.