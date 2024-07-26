MORE than 100 young people have attended a heart screening event organised by a Lichfield man.

Paul Lane, president of the Wylde Green Rotary Club, hosted the event in Sutton Coldfield following the death of his son Anthony from a cardiac arrest aged 26.

Figures show that every week in the UK, around 12 young people between ages of 14 and 35, die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

Paul said:

“It was a day of emotional highs and lows – we were totally humbled by the huge support we have and continue to receive from everyone who learns of Anthony’s story. “This would make him very proud. We have potentially saved at least three young lives, but have also continued the quest of the CRY charity and all the other bereaved families who are affected to increase awareness.”