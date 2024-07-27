A NEW Scouts group is launching in Burntwood.

The 2nd Chasetown Scouts will welcome youngsters aged between four and 18 from September.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’re tired of dull evenings and want to try something exciting, push yourself, learn skills for the future and meet a whole new group of people then come to our taster sessions where you can try some adventurous activities and see what we have to offer.

“But of course we can’t do it without volunteers. So if you have time to spare and skills to share, please get in touch.”