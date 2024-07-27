COUNCILLORS have backed plans to renew controls on dogs across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The move means 12 parks will now be covered by restrictions on where dogs can go and steps owners must take.

The regulatory and licensing committee at Lichfield District Council approved the public space protection which ensures owners clean up after their animals and prevent them from entering children’s play areas.

Those who fail to to comply with the order could receive a fixed penalty notice.

Committee chair Cllr Diane Evans said:

“It’s a very important issue because faecal matter from dogs is dangerous for children – it’s not just the fact of the dogs being there, but the fact that if people don’t actually pick up what the dogs have left then that is anti-social anyway. “It’s a dangerous issue.”