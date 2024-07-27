THE Lichfield Garrick has partnered with a local author to deliver a free storytime video for children.

The city theatre has partnered with Jessica Radford, who has written The Animal Advisors series which aims to help children address topics such as perseverance, body image and mental health.

As well as a series of workshops based on her books, the Garrick will record the free reading of The Squirrel Who Couldn’t Balance – aimed at youngsters aged five to seven – at 4pm on 9th August.

It will be available across the theatre’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Jessica said:

“I am so excited to be teaming up with Lichfield Garrick. “My book series aims to promote good mental health in children, so the fact that one of my books will be used in workshops in schools as part of their role as an arts charity is such an amazing opportunity for my messages to reach as many children as possible. “The theatre will also be providing a free reading of my book – it’s a great way for families to access the story.”

Manisha Chauhan, from the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting project, and an opportunity to provide access to the arts to as many people, families and children as possible, across the nation and the world no matter what their circumstances may be. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to reach more people and communities with the arts and engagement activities. “It is more important than ever that everyone can have the arts in their lives, whether it is through music, dance, theatre or anything else, to promote creativity and confidence, and give us all different ways to learn and to express ourselves.”