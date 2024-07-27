A LICHFIELD legal firm is celebrating after being shortlisted for two accolades.

Ansons Solicitors is up for two prizes at the Insider Midlands Dealmakers Awards.

The firm is in the running for the Deal of the Year honour, while associate director Emma Rowley has been shortlisted in the Emerging Dealmaker of the Year category.

Martin de Ridder, managing director at Ansons Solicitors, said:

“Being shortlisted for not one, but two awards is a huge honour. “Emma’s nomination is particularly special and it’s wonderful to see her talent and potential being recognised. “We are incredibly proud of her achievements and excited for her future with us.”