LICHFIELD City will wrap up their pre-season schedule as they welcome Chasetown this weekend.

The fixture this afternoon (27th July) will be Ivor Green’s last opportunity to cast an eye over his squad ahead of their FA Cup opener against Gresley Rovers next weekend.

Their previous outing saw them lose 1-0 against a Bromsgrove Sporting side who compete two tiers above them in the non-league pyramid.

They will face a Chasetown side who will split their squad for two friendlies today. Their previous friendly outing saw former Lichfield man Lewi Burnside score in a 2-0 win over Walsall Wood.