A LICHFIELD Irish dancer is celebrating after securing her place in the World Championships.

Heidi Hawkes booked her spot at the global showcase in 2025 after finishing in the top ten at the British National Championships.

It comes after she also collected a 14th place finish against dancers from around the globe at the North American National Championships in Texas earlier this month

The 16-year-old, who competes for the Glendarragh Academy of Irish Dance, will now be hoping to make her mark when she heads to Dublin for the World Championships next year.