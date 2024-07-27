LICHFIELD Cricket Club’s bid to avoid relegation will see them head to Tamworth this weekend for their latest test.

A win and a draw for the city side in their previous two contests saw them climb back up to tenth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Lichfield’s recent return to form has also seen them move within just six points of the hosts who sit one place above them in the table.

Tamworth also held out for a draw in their previous clash against table-topping Fordhouses.

Meanwhile, Lichfield’s second and third teams will both take on sides from Springhill Cricket Club.

Play begins at 12.30pm today (27th July).