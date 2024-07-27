THE new leader of Lichfield City Council says it is “an honour” to take on the role.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins will succeed Dave Robertson following his election as Lichfield’s MP.

The Labour representative for St John’s ward said:

“It is an honour to be in this position. As a citizen of Lichfield my whole life, I never thought a working women such as myself, from a working class family with immigrant heritage, could take on a role such as this, but here I am. “I know I have some big shoes to fill – and I want to thank Dave Robertson MP for his work as previous leader and in getting this council to where it is today. I’m sure we his presence will be felt there as much as it was here. “I hope I can inspire and empower other people of all diversities and backgrounds to come forward and work with us to create a city that is fairer, sustainable and more prosperous for the people who live and work here, and who love it as much as I do.”

Cllr Jacob Marshall has also been appointed as deputy leader of the city council.

He said:

“It’s a privilege to have been selected by my colleagues as deputy leader of Lichfield City Council. “I’m really proud of the things we’ve managed to achieve in the first part of our term as controlling group – we’ve reformed grants, established the back to school uniform bank as a regular event in the civic calendar and have put the markets on a sound financial footing, among countless other worthwhile projects. “My skillset is broadly in the boring stuff like finances and process, but I’m hoping I can use these to support our fantastic leader, Rosie.”