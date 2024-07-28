HAMMERWICH Cricket Club suffered a narrow two wicket defeat against Wombourne.

The home side were sent in to bat first and saw Scott Elstone score 113 before eventually being dismissed by Charlie Walker.

It was a dismissal that would prove pivotal for Hammerwich as they went from 200-6 to 206 all out.

Wombourne’s response was a steady one as five players scored more than 20 to see them past the Hammerwich total for the loss of only eight wickets.

Sajid Ahmadzai (3-61) and Ali Latif (3-62) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.