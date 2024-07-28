A SCOUTS group in Lichfield is looking for more volunteers to help meet local demand.

Leaders say that they have seen increases in all five sections for youngsters aged between four and 17.

As well as volunteering to help with sessions, there are also opportunities behind the scenes in administration, fundraising or IT support.

A spokesperson said:

“More children and young people want to join the Scouts and we have lots of children and young people who could join tomorrow if we had more volunteers. “Some additional volunteers would enable more children and young people to do these activities and learn skills for life.” “Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. “As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experiences, be taken out of your comfort zone – only if you want to be – and make a difference to people’s lives. “Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always bring a smile to your face. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

For more details on volunteering with a local Scouts group visit www.scouts.org.uk.