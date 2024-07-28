BOSSES at St Giles Hospice have confirmed a second March of the Elephants sculpture damaged by vandals has been repaired and returned to the art trail.

Tamworth Pigs follows Vince who was put back on display earlier this week.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said she was delighted to see both sculptures returning.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome Tamworth Pigs back to the trail. The hard work and dedication of our team, the artist and our supporters have made this possible. “It’s heartening to see our elephant family complete once again, ready to continue their important mission of raising funds for vital hospice care.”

With the trail now back at full numbers, the Whittington-based charity is pleading with the public to enjoy the sculptures responsibly.

“We urge everyone to appreciate these magnificent artworks, take photos with them, but please remember they are not for climbing or sitting on.”