PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to help support the Guide Dogs charity.

The organisation is looking for more homes to take in the animals in the first year of their life.

Puppy Raiser volunteers are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12 months before they begin their specialised guide dog training. The cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Anna Standing, canine operations manager covering the local area, said:

“Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss. “It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year. We provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you. “If you live in the area and you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch. “With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

To find out more visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraiser.