WHITTINGTON Cricket Club failed to chase down the total as they were beaten by 79 runs at Coseley.

The hosts posted 194-9 in their 45 overs after being sent in to bat first.

Zayan Kayani was the pick of the visiting bowlers as he finished with 3-47.

Whittington’s response with the bat failed to get going as only Shazad Malik (12), Sameer Hussain (31) and Martin Weston (26) made it into double figures.

Ryan Powell caused the most damage as the Coseley bowler collected 5-22 as the visitors were skittled out for 115.