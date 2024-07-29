AN afternoon cinema session will return to Burntwood next month with a screening of Allelujah.

Adapted from the Alan Bennett play, the film is a “heartwarming, humourous and moving tale” about the resilience of old age.

It follows the fight by staff, patients and the community to save a geriatric ward of a small Yorkshire hospital which faces closure.

A spokesperson said:

“Allelujah celebrates the indomitable spirit of its elderly patients while paying tribute to the compassionate medical staff struggling with limited resources. “Amidst the laughter and tears, a deeper, more dangerous threat to the hospital emerges, challenging everyone in unexpected ways.”

The film will be screened at 2pm on 20th August at Burntwood Memorial Hall.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.