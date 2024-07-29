COUNCILLORS are set to finalise an agreement over a new deal to supply vehicles for waste collections.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the proposed deal at a meeting tomorrow (30th July).

The joint waste service is delivered by both the local authority and Tamworth Borough Council.

A report from Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“The assessment of the tenders has identified a preferred bidder on both financial and quality grounds for the proposed contract period of 1st April 2025 to 31st March 2032. “The tender submitted indicates the new fleet can be delivered within the required £11.6million budget over the seven-year period through a hire contract arrangement.”

The new agreement will also look to utilise alternative fuel types as part of efforts to achieve net zero.

Cllr Whitehouse’s report added:

“The new contract will offer the option to run all vehicles on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), which is the first stage in a transformation towards an alternatively fuelled fleet. “A move to HVO would be subject to further cabinet approval, based on considerations in relation to HVO fuel costs, availability and impact on efficiency and carbon targets. “The proposed contract also offers some level of flexibility and should other forms of greener vehicles become available and practical to manage as part of the council’s fleet in the future, the contract will allow for newer, greener vehicles to be switched in, subject to contract variation.”