ALREWAS Cricket Club suffered a second straight defeat as they went down by eight wickets at home to Ockbrook and Borrowash.

The Herons opted to bat after winning the toss and saw Ben Foley top score with 39 as they posted a total of 146.

The visitors responded with a solid batting performance as they passed the target for the loss of just two wickets.

Alrewas bowler Sam van Daesdonck claimed the only victims as he finished with figures of 2-39.