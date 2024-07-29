COMMERCIAL units in Lichfield could be converted for residential use if plans are approved.

The proposals have been put forward for 27 to 33 Levetts Field.

The building was constructed around 1830 as a terrace of six cottages.

A planning statement said the move would return the structure to its original use.

“The set of dwelling houses have been opened and transformed into office spaces, to which we seek to undo the damage caused. “This proposal aims to deliver residential properties that contribute to housing development on brownfield sites within the settlement. “The varied mix of units will ensure a diverse resident population. The preservation and maintenance of the heritage asset will offer social benefits by identifying a viable alternative use.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.