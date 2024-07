AN event in Whittington will help raise funds for a refurbishment project at a local church.

The St Giles Entertains series continues with Tea in the Garden at Rock Farm on Burton Road.

The event takes place from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. The suggested donation towards the St Giles Church refurbishment fund is £5.

For more details and to book contact Megan Barr on 07870 100005.