POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the death of a biker in a crash near Wigginton.

The 59-year-old was riding an orange KTM motorbike when the incident happened at 7.45am on Sunday (28th July).

Officers say they do not believe any other vehicle was involved in the crash on the B5493 Ashby Road at the junction of Meadow Way and Arkall Avenue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene. “The man’s family are being supported by specialist officers. “We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 164 of 28th July.